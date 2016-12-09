FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
South Korea Park approval rating slightly up to 5 percent: Gallup Korea
December 9, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea Park approval rating slightly up to 5 percent: Gallup Korea

Park Geun-hye attends a national convention of the ruling Saenuri Party in Goyang, north of Seoul, South Korea August 20, 2012.Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye's approval rating rose to 5 percent, according to a public opinion poll released on Friday, up from a record low of 4 pct last week as she faces an impeachment vote over a corruption scandal.

The poll also showed 81 percent of the respondents supported the impeachment of Park, which would make her the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office in disgrace.

Gallup Korea, based in Seoul, is not affiliated with U.S.-based Gallup, Inc.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

