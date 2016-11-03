FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
South Korean PM nominee says president can be subject to investigation
November 3, 2016 / 5:37 AM / 10 months ago

South Korean PM nominee says president can be subject to investigation

Kim Byong-joon, a nominee for South Korea's Prime Minister, speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, November 3, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's new prime minister nominee said on Thursday it is his view that the country's president can be subject to prosecutors' ongoing investigation into an influence peddling scandal.

No sitting South Korean president has been subject to an investigation by prosecutors. Some opposition lawmakers have said the ongoing investigation should extend to President Park Geun-hye.

"My position is an investigation is possible. But since (she) is the head of state, its process and method requires circumspection," the nominee, Kim Byong-joon told a press conference, a day after Park named him to be the next prime minister, as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
