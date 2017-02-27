South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives to attend an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ via REUTERS

SEOUL The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Monday it will not be able to question President Park Geun-hye in person as part of its investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that threatens to topple Park.

Prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said it was regrettable prosecutors would not be able to question her in person. He said Park's office had refused a demand by prosecutors for a video or audio recording of any questioning.

Final decisions on indictments for all suspects embroiled in the scandal, including executives from Samsung Group [SARG.UL], South Korea's largest conglomerate, would be made by Tuesday.

