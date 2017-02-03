South Korea prosecutor may ask acting president to allow Blue House search

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Friday it may ask the acting president to intervene to allow a search of the presidential Blue House offices as part of an investigation into a graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

The Blue House earlier on Friday blocked investigators from executing a search warrant for its offices, citing security reasons.

Special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters the office had no means to override the presidential office's objections but believed approval from acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn would provide grounds to conduct a search of the presidential offices.

Hwang, who is also prime minister, became acting president after President Park was impeached by parliament and stripped of her powers, while she awaits a court decision on her fate.