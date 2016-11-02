South Korea prosecutors seek warrant for woman in political storm: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors asked a court on Wednesday for a warrant to arrest a woman at the center of a political scandal that threatens to undermine President Park Geun-hye, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency said.

The prosecutors have charged the woman, Choi Soon-sil, with abuse of power and attempted fraud, the news agency said.

Choi was detained late on Monday under an emergency arrest warrant.

Prosecutors have said they are looking into allegations Choi forced conglomerates to donate funds to non-profit foundations using her friendship with the president and whether she benefited financially through the foundations.