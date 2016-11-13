South Korea prosecution official confirms plan to question President Park

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye arrives to deliver an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016.

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean prosecutors' office said on Sunday that President Park Geun-hye will be questioned as part of a probe over a political scandal engulfing her presidency but the timing was yet to be decided. It will be the first time a sitting president is questioned by prosecutors.

The prosecution office official also told Reuters that the chairman of Hyundai Motor was questioned on Saturday on whether Park or anyone involved in an influence peddling scandal put improper pressure on conglomerate bosses to raise funds for foundations at the center of the case.

Hundreds of thousands marched in the capital Seoul on Saturday demanding Park resign. Many of them said Park was unfit to rule.