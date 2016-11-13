FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
South Korea prosecution official confirms plan to question President Park
November 13, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea prosecution official confirms plan to question President Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye arrives to deliver an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016.Ed Jones/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean prosecutors' office said on Sunday that President Park Geun-hye will be questioned as part of a probe over a political scandal engulfing her presidency but the timing was yet to be decided. It will be the first time a sitting president is questioned by prosecutors.

The prosecution office official also told Reuters that the chairman of Hyundai Motor was questioned on Saturday on whether Park or anyone involved in an influence peddling scandal put improper pressure on conglomerate bosses to raise funds for foundations at the center of the case.

Hundreds of thousands marched in the capital Seoul on Saturday demanding Park resign. Many of them said Park was unfit to rule.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; writing by Jack Kim

