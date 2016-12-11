Protesters hold candles during a rally against South Korean President Park Geun-Hye in central Seoul, South Korea December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jung Yeon-Je/Pool

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors have indicted a former senior presidential aide and a former vice culture minister as part of an investigation of a corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in parliament, media said on Sunday.

Park's former senior economic aide, Cho Won-dong, was charged with colluding with the president over attempting to pressure a South Korean conglomerate to dismiss the group's vice chairman, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Former vice culture minister Kim Chong was indicted on charges of abuse of power and coercion, Yonhap and other outlets reported.

Prosecutors are not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)