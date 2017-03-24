FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung Electronics says it did not provide any illegal financial support
March 24, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 5 months ago

Samsung Electronics says it did not provide any illegal financial support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shareholders walk past the logo of Samsung Electronics before their general meeting at a company's building in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), one of several South Korean companies caught up in a political influence-peddling scandal, said on Friday it did not provide any illegal financial support.

Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee was indicted by a South Korean special prosecution team in February on charges including bribery. The bribery scandal led to the downfall of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of soliciting funds from firms such as Samsung Electronics in support of her policies.

Lee, Samsung and Park have all denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

