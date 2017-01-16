FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
South Korea prosecutor to seek arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader
January 16, 2017 / 4:38 AM / 7 months ago

South Korea prosecutor to seek arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is surrounded by media as he leaves the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, January 13, 2017. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.

The prosecutors have been looking into whether Samsung's support for a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, may have been connected to the National Pension Service's 2015 decision to support a controversial merger of two Samsung Group affiliates.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

