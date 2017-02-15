FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
South Korea prosecutor says secured additional evidence against Samsung chief
#Technology News
February 15, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea prosecutor says secured additional evidence against Samsung chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, leaves after attending a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Wednesday it had expanded charges against Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee to include hiding the proceeds of a criminal act before it decided to seek a warrant for his arrest.

A Seoul court said on Tuesday it would hold a hearing on Thursday to decide on the prosecution's request for warrants to arrest Jay Y. Lee and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) President Park Sang-jin for bribery and other charges.

Lee and the Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] have denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

