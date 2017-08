The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in front of its building in Seoul, South Korea, February 28, 2017. Picture taken February 28, 2017.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] reiterated on Monday that it did not pay bribes or seek illicit favors in response to the special prosecutor's announcement accusing the group's leader of paying money to curry favor from President Park Geun-hye.

"Future court proceedings will reveal the truth," Samsung said in a statement