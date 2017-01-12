FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
South Korea investigators mull arrest warrant for Samsung leader: Yonhap
January 12, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 7 months ago

South Korea investigators mull arrest warrant for Samsung leader: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jay Y. Lee, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.Ahn Young-joon/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean special prosecutor's office is considering whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee amid a probe into an influence-peddling scandal involving President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The special prosecution has been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend in exchange for the national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliate.

Lee was named a suspect on Wednesday and summoned early Thursday morning for questioning. He will head home at around 8 a.m. local time (2300 GMT), Yonhap reported on Friday.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese

