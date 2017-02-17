South Korean prosecutor widens charges against Samsung chief Lee

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee, is surrounded by media as he arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2017.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor's office said it is planning to indict Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee on charges that go beyond previously cited bribery allegations surrounding government backing of a 2015 merger of two group affiliates.

The charges against Lee relate to the broader process of leadership succession at Samsung, the prosecution spokesman told a news briefing on Friday, and said prosecutors will summon Lee for questioning on Saturday.

Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal rocking the highest levels of power in South Korea.