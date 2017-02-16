FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
South Korea court rejects prosecution request on raid to presidential office: Yonhap
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea court rejects prosecution request on raid to presidential office: Yonhap

The presidential Blue House, the official residence of the South Korean President Park Geun-Hye, is pictured in Seoul, South Korea, November 15, 2016. Yonhap/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court rejected a request by the special prosecutor's office to raid the presidential Blue House, Yonhap News Agency said on Thursday, as part of a widening influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Guen-hye.

The special prosecution team investigating the corruption scandal, which has also engulfed Samsung Group [SAGR.UL], South Korea's largest conglomerate, said earlier it had asked the court to search the Blue House after the presidential office blocked a raid earlier this month.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.