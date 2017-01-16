FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Samsung shares steady, market awaits South Korea prosecution decision on leader
January 16, 2017 / 12:26 AM / 7 months ago

Key Samsung shares steady, market awaits South Korea prosecution decision on leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is surrounded by media as he leaves the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, January 13, 2017. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Samsung C&T Corp were steady in early trade on Monday, ahead of a South Korean special prosecutor's decision on whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group's leader.

The prosecutor is set to decide later in the day on whether to seek the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's largest conglomerate, in connection with an influence-peddling investigation involving the president.

Samsung Electronics was up 0.6 percent and Samsung C&T was unchanged as of 0019 GMT, compared with a 0.1 percent rise for the broader market.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

