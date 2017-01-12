FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung leader leaves South Korea special prosecution office: Yonhap
#Business News
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 PM / in 9 months

Samsung leader leaves South Korea special prosecution office: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jay Y. Lee, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, speaks as he arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee left the South Korean special prosecutor’s office on Friday morning after being questioned for more than 22 hours, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday.

The special prosecutor’s office has been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a business and foundations backed by Park’s friend in exchange for the national pension fund’s support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

