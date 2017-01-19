FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea special prosecution says deeply regrets court ruling on Samsung chief
January 19, 2017 / 1:19 AM / 7 months ago

South Korea special prosecution says deeply regrets court ruling on Samsung chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

"We will consider necessary measures and continue with the investigation without wavering," special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters during a briefing, without elaborating. He did not take questions.

The Seoul Central District Court earlier on Thursday dismissed a warrant to arrest the 48-year-old Lee, who was named a suspect as part of an investigation into the political scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast

