9 months ago
South Korea prosecutors raid Samsung Group offices: Yonhap
#Technology News
November 23, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea prosecutors raid Samsung Group offices: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Samsung flags are set up at the main entrance to the Berlin fair ground before the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 28, 2012.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Group, Yonhap News reports on Wednesday, over its alleged link with Choi Soon-sil, President Park Geun-hye's longtime confidant who has been indicted for criminal acts.

A Samsung Group spokeswoman confirmed prosecution officials had visited the group's headquarters, but could give no further details.

Prosecutors in Seoul could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Yun Hwan Chae, additional reporting by Jumin Park; Editing by Richard Pullin

