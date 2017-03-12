FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

Disgraced South Korea leader says feels sorry, truth to be told - spokesman

South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye arrives at her private house in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2017. Choi Jae-koo/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's disgraced ousted president, Park Geun-hye, said on Sunday she felt sorry that she could not finish her mandate and added that the truth about recent events will be revealed in time.

Park, dismissed on Friday when a Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary impeachment vote, said through a representative, member of parliament Min Kyung-wook, that she took responsibility for the outcome of the events that culminated in her impeachment.

Min spoke to reporters after Park had left the presidential Blue House and arrived back at her private home in a southern district of the capital, Seoul.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel

