9 months ago
White House reaffirms security alliance amid South Korea turmoil
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
#World News
November 29, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 9 months ago

White House reaffirms security alliance amid South Korea turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' alliance with South Korea has lasted decades and remained strong through multiple changes in leadership in both countries, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about the political turmoil in Seoul.

"The strength of that alliance has persisted through Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States, and that alliance has persisted through different administrations in the Korean presidency as well," spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.

"The security relationship between the Republic of Korea and the United States is substantial and so important that it supersedes political relationships."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Eric Walsh; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

