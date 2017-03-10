FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL The United States looks forward to a "productive relationship" with the next South Korean president, a U.S. embassy spokesman said on Friday following the removal of President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal.

"The United States continues to be a steadfast ally, friend, and partner to the Republic of Korea," the spokesman told Reuters. "Ultimately, it is a domestic issue for the people of Korea to decide through their democratic process and we respect their decisions".

The United States has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

