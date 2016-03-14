FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea resumes poultry exports to Hong Kong
March 14, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

South Korea resumes poultry exports to Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has resumed poultry meat exports to Hong Kong for the first time in nearly two years after it was declared an Avian Influenza-free nation, the agriculture ministry said on Sunday.

South Korea regained its bird flu-free status on Feb. 28. Fresh poultry products, including chicken and duck meats and eggs hatched since then can be exported immediately, the ministry said in a statement.

Hong Kong halted imports of South Korean poultry products in May 2014 due to the bird flu outbreak in South Korea.

“We will do our best to prevent recurrence of AI so that our poultry exports to Hong Kong can continue,” the agriculture ministry said.

Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Paul Tait

