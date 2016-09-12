FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four South Korea nuclear reactors suspended due to earthquakes
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 4:23 PM / a year ago

Four South Korea nuclear reactors suspended due to earthquakes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's nuclear operator said early on Tuesday it suspended operation of four reactors at a nuclear power complex as a precaution late on Monday after two earthquakes struck the country's southeast.

The earthquakes, of magnitude 5.1 and 5.8, occurred on Monday night near the city of Gyeongju, according to South Korea's meteorological agency.

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake was the strongest recorded in South Korea, an official at the meteorological agency said.

Two injuries had been reported as a result of the quake, but no serious damage had been immediately reported, the agency said.

State-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co shut down the Wolsong No.1, Wolsong No.2, Wolsong No.3 and Wolsong No.4 reactors, with a combined capacity of 2,779 megawatts, an official with the operator said.

It was not immediately clear when the four reactors would restart.

The shutdown of the four takes the number of reactors offline in the country to seven, according to KHNP website.

KHNP, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), operates 25 nuclear reactors in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Reporting by Jane Chung,Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
