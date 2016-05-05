FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reckitt Benckiser CEO apologizes over South Korean sterilizer scandal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 5, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Reckitt Benckiser CEO apologizes over South Korean sterilizer scandal

Martinne Geller

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser’s Chief Executive apologized on Thursday for its South Korean unit’s sales of water sterilizers for humidifier devices which have been linked to deadly lung injuries.

Rakesh Kapoor told the company’s annual shareholders meeting in London that he “profoundly regrets” the situation and is “personally very sorry”.

A handful of demonstrators stood outside the meeting, protesting over its handling of the situation in South Korea where it is thought that 92 people died from causes related to humidifier sterilizer products made by a number of companies, including Oxy Reckitt Benckiser.

The group included a man who said his young son died after using the sterilizers.

Kapoor said he would meet on Friday with representatives of the victims who had traveled to London.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.