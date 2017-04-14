FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life headquarters
April 14, 2017 / 3:21 AM / 4 months ago

South Korea police says no explosives found at Samsung Life headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea policemen stand guard at an entrance of a Samsung Group's building in Seoul, South Korea, April 14, 2017. Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday.

A police official told Reuters that officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a southern district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives at 1:38 p.m. (0438 GMT).

The building had been evacuated earlier in the day following a report that explosives were inside.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

