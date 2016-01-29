FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shark eats another shark at Seoul aquarium
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 29, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

Shark eats another shark at Seoul aquarium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL - An aquarium in South Korea has said its biggest shark has eaten another in what it has described as a “turf war”.

In the first such incident at Seoul’s COEX aquarium, an eight-year old female sand tiger shark, some 2.2 meters (7.22 ft) long, is said to slowly eaten a smaller five-year old male shark, about 1.2. meters in length.

The attack is said to have happened early Thursday evening and about 10 minutes later, the female was filmed swimming with the body of her tank mate hanging out her mouth.

Some 21 hour later only the tip of the tail remained.

The aquarium said the tail is expected to stay in the shark’s mouth for about four to five days. Unable to digest the creature, it will then will regurgitate it after about a week, the aquarium added.

“Sharks have their own territory. However, sometimes when they bump against each other, they bite out of astonishment,” COEX aquarium PR manager Oh Tae-youp said.

“I think the shark swallowed the whole body, because they usually eat it all when they bite the head part.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.