SK Innovation sees Asian refining margins improving in second-half on tight supply

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd, which owns South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, expects Asian margins to improve slightly in the second half of 2016 as more refineries shut for maintenance in autumn, leading to tighter supply of oil products.

However, steady run rates at China's independent refineries, known as teapots, and an increase in their gasoil exports will keep a lid on margins in the region, SK Innovation said on Friday, while announcing its second-quarter results.

Oil refiners in Asia are already processing less crude as they grapple with a plunge in margins to five-year lows after slowing economic growth hurt demand at key users, including China - the region's biggest consumer. To further curb losses, they will likely resort to higher-than-usual closures as the maintenance season sets in this quarter.

"We expect heavier global maintenance shutdowns in fall from a year earlier," SK Innovation said, estimating around 6 million barrels per day (bpd) would go offline globally in October for scheduled maintenance, up 1.5 million bpd from a year ago.

SK Innovation, which saw its revenue in the April-June period drop 20.9 percent from a year ago to 10.3 trillion won ($9.08 billion), will, according to trade sources, cut crude throughput in July and August to ride out the low margins.

The firm said it operated its crude distillation unit in Ulsan and Incheon at 84 percent of capacity on average in the second quarter, versus 90 percent in the first quarter.

It recorded an operating income of 1.1 trillion won in the three months to June, up 12 percent from a year ago, helped by inventory gains as oil prices rose about 25 percent.

Going forward, the company expects Asian margins to draw support from strong demand for fuel oil for power generating purposes from the Middle East and reduced supply out of Asia with scheduled maintenances in September and October.

The improvement in margins will, however, be moderate as China's teapots are expected to ramp up gasoil exports with domestic industrial demand staying weak, Lee Yunhi, head of SK Energy's corporate planning office, said on a conference call.

"Chinese teapot refiners are likely to keep run rates at the current levels in the third quarter and in the second half."

Asian gasoil margins will likely be flat or down in the third quarter on China's economic slowdown, Lee added.

($1 = 1,134.7000 won)