South Korea's SK Innovation says refining margins to remain strong

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Wednesday that Asian refining margins will remain stable as strong demand for gasoline and naphtha offset a weaker diesel market amid low crude oil prices.

Analysts have been forecasting robust refining margins for Asia this year, with gasoline the main bright spot due to double-digit growth in demand for the fuel from the region’s largest consumers, China and India.

Last month, South Korea’s third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp also said 2016 refining margins are seen to stay healthy, as Asian refiners benefit from growing oil demand that outpaces increases in refining capacity.

“The refining margins are expected to maintain at a stable level due to the rising demand for gasoline along with weak oil prices,” SK Innovation, which fully owns South Korea’s largest refiner SK Energy, said in a statement.

“It is also noted that diesel crack spreads (refining margins) can be weaker if global refineries boost operation and the Chinese economic slowdown continues.”

China’s diesel exports in the first quarter of 2016 are expected to hit a record high for that period, flooding Asia with the industrial fuel at a time when its profit margins are already close to six-year lows.

One senior official in charge of SK Energy’s naphtha business said margins for that product are also likely to remain firm thanks to low oil prices, healthy petrochemical margins and demand for gasoline blending.

Regarding a rise in the refining rates of Chinese “teapot” refiners and their expected bump up in diesel exports, the official said the South Korean company is closely watching the impact on the market, and will try to offset the poor diesel margins by focusing on gasoline and naphtha.

SK Innovation, meanwhile, plans to reduce its drilling investment in U.S. oilfields if the current low oil prices continue, a senior official in charge of its exploration and production business told analysts, without elaborating.

SK E&P America produced 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its U.S. assets in the fourth quarter of 2015, down from 5,000 bpd a quarter earlier, according to company data.

SK Innovation expects crude oil prices to rebound slightly if non-OPEC members including the United States cut their output by the end of this year, its head of finance Jin-seok Cha told analysts later on Wednesday.

Global oil prices have rebounded from 12-year lows hit in January, but are still about 70 percent lower from mid-2014 peaks.