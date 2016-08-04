FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea may shift THAAD site due to health concerns by residents: Yonhap
August 4, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

South Korea may shift THAAD site due to health concerns by residents: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea could change the site of a U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense unit in the southeastern county of Seongju due to health and environmental concerns among residents, said Yonhap News Agency, citing remarks from President Park Geun-hye.

South Korea in July announced the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system will be deployed in the farming county, triggering protests from residents worried about possible negative health and environmental impact.

"In consideration of concerns held by the residents of Seongju, we will consider a different site if there is any that the county recommends," Yonhap quoted Park as saying in a meeting with lawmakers.

(Corrects quote in 3rd paragraph, after news agency corrected its report, to note site recommendation would be from Seongju county, not the military)

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry

