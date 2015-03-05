FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. ambassador says doing 'well and in great spirits' after knife attack
March 5, 2015 / 7:59 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. ambassador says doing 'well and in great spirits' after knife attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador Mark Lippert said he was well and in great spirits as he recovered from surgery to treat wounds on his face and arm suffered in a knife attack early on Thursday at an event in central Seoul.

“Doing well and in great spirits! Robyn, Sejun, Grigsby and I - deeply moved by the support!” Lippert tweeted, referring respectively to his wife, newborn son, and dog. “Will be back ASAP to advance US-ROK alliance!”

Lippert, 42, underwent surgery requiring 80 stitches to close a gash on his face after the attacker slashed him with a fruit knife.

Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez

