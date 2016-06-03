U.S. Treasury's Lew says coordinated, global action needed on North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) gives field guidance to the construction site of a medical oxygen factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 30, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday coordinated, global action is essential to increasing pressure on North Korea to drop its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The United States and South Korea will continue cooperation in identifying the means North Korea uses to access and abuse the international financial system, Lew said at the start of a meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho.