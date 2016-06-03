FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Lew says coordinated, global action needed on North Korea
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 3, 2016 / 9:08 AM / a year ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says coordinated, global action needed on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) gives field guidance to the construction site of a medical oxygen factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 30, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Friday coordinated, global action is essential to increasing pressure on North Korea to drop its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The United States and South Korea will continue cooperation in identifying the means North Korea uses to access and abuse the international financial system, Lew said at the start of a meeting with South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.