FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American soldier found dead at U.S. Army base in South Korea
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 18, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 2 years ago

American soldier found dead at U.S. Army base in South Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A U.S. soldier attached to an intelligence battalion in Japan has died during training exercises in South Korea, the U.S. military said in a statement on Thursday.

The body of Michael William Corey, a non-commissioned officer from Oro Valley, Arizona, was found on Monday by Korean residents near the outskirts of Camp Jackson, a U.S. Army base north of the South Korean capital, Seoul, the statement said.

Corey “died while conducting land navigation training at Camp Jackson”, the United States Forces Korea statement said.

It said the cause of death was unknown and that the incident was under investigation.

There are around 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, where the United States has maintained a large military presence since the 1950-53 Korean War.

Corey, an intelligence analyst, was stationed at a U.S. army base in Japan but was undergoing training in South Korea.

Camp Jackson is a training base for U.S. non-commissioned officers, as well as South Korean conscripts with advanced English-language skills who serve within the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army or ‘KATUSA’.

(This story corrects attribution in paragraph 3 to add dropped word “statement”)

Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.