March 7, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

Russia criticizes South Korea-U.S. drills as way of pressuring North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was opposed to South Korean-U.S. military exercises as a way of pressuring North Korea and said that North Korea’s reaction was also unacceptable.

South Korean and U.S. troops began large-scale military exercises on Monday in an annual test of their defenses against North Korea, which called the drills “nuclear war moves” and threatened to respond with an all-out offensive.

“The development of the situation on the Korean peninsula and around it is causing a growing concern,” the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding it was calling on the parties involved to show restraint.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
