Obama has called U.S. ambassador to South Korea: White House
#World News
March 5, 2015 / 12:17 AM / 3 years ago

Obama has called U.S. ambassador to South Korea: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has called Mark Lippert, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, to wish him a speedy recovery, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Bernadette Meehan said on Wednesday after the envoy was slashed in the face in Seoul.

“The President called U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Mark Lippert, to tell him that he and his wife Robyn are in his thoughts and prayers, and to wish him the very best for a speedy recovery,” Meehan said.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney

