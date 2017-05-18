Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
SEOUL South Korea's foreign ministry said on Thursday preparations have begun for a summit meeting with the United States slated for late June, as both countries aim to strengthen ties in the face of North Korea's weapons development.
Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's envoy for China, Lee Hae-chan, had not met Chinese President Xi Jinping as of 0540 GMT (1.40 a.m. ET), foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a regular media briefing.
Lee left for China early on Thursday.
PARIS French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.