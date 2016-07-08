China lodges protests with U.S., South Korean ambassadors over missile plans

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday it lodged protests with the American and South Korean ambassadors after both countries said they would deploy an advanced missile defense system with U.S. military forces stationed in South Korea.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the announcement at a daily news briefing.

China's foreign ministry had said earlier on Friday the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence, or THAAD, anti-missile system, will harm regional peace and stability and do nothing to help denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

(This story has been corrected to clarify China lodges protests with, not summons, ambassadors)