South Korea aims deployment of U.S. THAAD anti-missile unit by end-2017: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea aims to have the U.S. military's THAAD anti-missile defense system operational by the end of next year at the latest, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after the allies announced plans to deploy the system.

The two countries are in the final stages of selecting the site to station the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) unit with the U.S. military stationed in the South, Yonhap reported, citing the South's defense ministry.