U.S., South Korean leaders agree to reschedule security meeting
June 12, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., South Korean leaders agree to reschedule security meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye agreed to reschedule a White House meeting to discuss the North Korean nuclear threat and other regional security issues, the White House said on Friday.

Obama spoke by telephone with the South Korean leader and offered condolences to the Korean people who have been affected by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, it said in a statement

Park canceled a visit to the United States, including a Tuesday meeting with Obama, to deal with the outbreak, which has infected 126 people in South Korea and killed 11 since it was diagnosed three weeks ago in a businessman who had returned from a trip to the Middle East.

Obama said he understood her decision and offered additional U.S. assistance if needed, the White House said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
