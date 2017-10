JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan has told the United Nations it plans to withdraw all its police personnel from the disputed Abyei region, according to a letter from the country’s permanent mission to the world body.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Saturday, said the letter dated April 28 and seen by Reuters on Sunday.

The United Nations has urged Sudan and South Sudan to withdraw troops and police from the disputed region.