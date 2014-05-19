FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain pledges $100 million for South Sudan humanitarian aid
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 19, 2014 / 11:07 PM / 3 years ago

Britain pledges $100 million for South Sudan humanitarian aid

Gwladys Fouche

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Britain is pledging 60 million pounds ($100.97 million) to help alleviate a humanitarian crisis in South Sudan, the British government said on Tuesday, amid expectations conflict in the world’s youngest nation will worsen in the months ahead.

Britain is one of South Sudan’s main Western sponsors, with Norway and the United States. Norway pledged $63 million in aid to South Sudan on Monday, and is hosting an international conference to raise more money on May 19-20 in Oslo.

The new funding brings London’s support for South Sudan since the start of the crisis in December 2013 to around 93 million pounds. Britain said its money would be distributed via agencies in South Sudan, including the World Food Programme and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011. Fighting among various factions there has curbed oil production, vital for its economy.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.