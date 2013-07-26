FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Sudan's Machar says accepts sacking as VP but sees vacuum
July 26, 2013 / 4:18 PM / 4 years ago

South Sudan's Machar says accepts sacking as VP but sees vacuum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Sudan's Vice-President Riek Machar addresses the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s former Vice President Riek Machar said on Friday he accepted his sacking but criticized President Salva Kiir for creating a political vacuum in the African oil producer by firing his entire cabinet.

On Tuesday, Kiir dismissed Machar and his cabinet and put under investigation his top Sudan negotiator Pagan Amum, in the biggest political shakeup since the country’s independence in 2011.

“I thought the dissolution should have taken place and then a replacement or formation of the new government be done immediately, so that there is no vacuum in the state,” Machar said in his first comments since losing his job.

“We now have a vacuum and this has created apprehension.”

Reporting by Andrew Green; Writing by Ulf Laessing

