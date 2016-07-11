Japan to evacuate aid workers from South Sudan after violence erupts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will evacuate government aid workers from South Sudan and a military transport plane would help other Japanese citizens leave the country after fighting erupted in the capital Juba, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday.

The 47 Japan International Cooperation Agency personnel are preparing to fly out of South Sudan on a charter flight, the Japanese government spokesman said at a press briefing in Tokyo.

"There are around 70 Japanese in Juba and we have confirmed that all are safe," Suga said.

A C-130 transport aircraft will be deployed on standby to Japan's Self Defense Force base in Djibouti, about 3,000 kms (1,864 miles) east of Juba, he added.

Japan also has around 350 military engineers in Juba rebuilding roads and other infrastructure in the country.

At least 272 people have died in renewed fighting in South Sudan which erupted on Sunday.