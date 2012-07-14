FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudanese presidents hold first talks since April clashes
July 14, 2012 / 8:28 PM / in 5 years

Sudanese presidents hold first talks since April clashes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ADABA (Reuters) - The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan held a face to face meeting at a hotel in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Adaba on Saturday, their first such meeting since the two countries came close to war in April over a border dispute and oil revenues.

The encounter between Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his southern counterpart Salva Kiir at the Sheraton hotel followed an African Union session in which both leaders committed to negotiating out their countries’ differences peacefully.

A member of the South Sudanese delegation said the two presidents had met at the hotel.

Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; writing by Patrick Graham

