Sudanese presidents hold first talks since April clashes

ADDIS ADABA (Reuters) - The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan held a face to face meeting at a hotel in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Adaba on Saturday, their first such meeting since the two countries came close to war in April over a border dispute and oil revenues.

The encounter between Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his southern counterpart Salva Kiir at the Sheraton hotel followed an African Union session in which both leaders committed to negotiating out their countries’ differences peacefully.

A member of the South Sudanese delegation said the two presidents had met at the hotel.