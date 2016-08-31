FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.N. Security Council diplomats expected in South Sudan this week: official
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 31, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

U.N. Security Council diplomats expected in South Sudan this week: official

South Sudan National security members stand guard as they protect internally displaced people during a reallocation at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) compound at the UN House in Jebel, in South Sudan's capital Juba, August 31, 2016.Jok Solomun

Denis Dumo

2 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - U.N. Security Council diplomats are expected to visit South Sudan this week, a foreign affairs ministry spokesman said on Wednesday without giving any details on the purpose of the trip.

This month, the Security Council approved a 4,000-strong protection force for South Sudan's capital of Juba as part of the UNMISS peacekeeping mission that had its mandate extended in July.

“There is no definite day that I will tell you but they are coming at the end of this week. We will confirm it by Friday," Mawien Makol told Reuters. 

Fierce fighting in the capital Juba last month has increased fears that the five-year-old nation could relapse into civil war and prompted the United Nations to authorize the deployment of the extra troops for the 12,000-strong U.N. mission there.

"We will have together with the government and the minister of foreign affairs to work out programs so that the members of the Security Council can meet the President and government of South Sudan (and) continue discussing how we improve the situation making sure we have peace," UNMISS head, Ellen Margrethe Loej, said on state-run TV after meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Deng Alor on Tuesday.

South Sudan's government had initially said it would not cooperate with the newly enlarged protection force, but since then it has said it was still considering its position.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011, but by December 2013 the longstanding political rivalry between President Salva Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar, had led to fighting that often followed ethnic lines.

That most recent conflict has killed thousands of people and driven more than 2 million people from their homes, with many of them fleeing to neighboring countries.

Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.