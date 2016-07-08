FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shooting erupts in South Sudan capital, a day after fatal clashes: witnesses
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Shooting erupts in South Sudan capital, a day after fatal clashes: witnesses

South Sudan President Salva Kiir (C), flanked by former rebel leader Riek Machar (L) and other government officials, addresses a news conference at the Presidential State House in Juba, South Sudan, July 8, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JUBA (Reuters) - Gunfire erupted in South Sudan's capital on Friday, a day after a clash between rival factions killed at least five people, a Reuters witnesses reported.

President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar, who is now vice president, called for calm in comments to journalists at the presidential State House, one Reuters witness at State House said, adding that shooting could be heard nearby.

Another Reuters witness said fighting seemed to erupt in the area around State House. Kiir's SPLA and Machar's opposition SPLA-IO, which fought during a conflict lasting more than two years, have forces in that area, the witness said.

Reporting by Denis Dumo and Reuters Television; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.