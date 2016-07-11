South Sudan's vice president orders ceasefire by his forces: radio

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar ordered a ceasefire by his forces on Monday, reciprocating a move made his rival President Salva Kiir who had earlier ordered his SPLA army forces to halt fighting, he told the independent Eye Radio.

"The president has declared a unilateral ceasefire, I want to reciprocate the declaration of unilateral ceasefire," he told the radio, saying he had ordered it to come into effect at 8 p.m. (1 p.m. EDT), two hours after the deadline Kiir had set.

Monday had witnessed some of the heaviest fighting between the two sides, after clashes erupted on Thursday.