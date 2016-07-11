South Sudan's former rebel leader says attacked by president's forces, urges calm

NAIROBI (Reuters) - South Sudan's vice president said on Monday his loyalists had been bombarded by forces of President Salva Kiir, showing he was "not interested in peace", but the former rebel also called for restraint and said he had not lost hope for the future.

"I urge calm and restraint throughout these skirmishes. I'm safe. No one should take laws in their own hands to destabilize this country," Vice President Riek Machar wrote on his official Twitter account, adding South Sudan "needs all of us."