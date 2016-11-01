UNITED NATIONS United Nations peacekeepers known as UNMISS failed to respond to an attack on civilians by South Sudanese government troops at the Hotel Terrain in the capital Juba in July, less than a mile from a U.N. compound, a U.N. inquiry found on Tuesday.

It found a "lack of preparedness, ineffective command and control and a risk-averse or 'inward-looking' posture resulted in a loss of trust and confidence - particularly by the local population and humanitarian agencies - in the will and skill of UNMISS military, (and) police to be proactive and show a determined posture to protect civilians under threat."

