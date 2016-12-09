FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.N. to hold session on rights situation in South Sudan
#World News
December 9, 2016 / 5:25 PM / 8 months ago

U.N. to hold session on rights situation in South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Dec. 14 on the situation in South Sudan at the request of about 40 countries led by the United States, a U.N. statement said on Friday.

Ethnic cleansing is taking place in some areas of South Sudan and the stage is set for a repeat of the Rwandan genocide, the head of the U.N. commission of human rights in the country said on Dec. 1 at the end of a 10-day visit.

South Sudan plunged into civil conflict in December 2013 after a long running feud between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, who are from different ethnic groups. Much of the fighting ran along ethnic lines. A peace deal was signed in 2015 but proved shaky from the outset.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

