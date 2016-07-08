U.N. chief deeply alarmed by fighting in South Sudan's capital

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he is deeply alarmed by fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba between rival troops, describing it as "yet another illustration of the parties lack of serious commitment to the peace process."

He called on President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar to put an end to ongoing fighting and discipline the military leaders responsible. Ban said the fighting " represents a new betrayal of the people of South Sudan."